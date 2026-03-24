Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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24.03.2026 10:42:00
Is Nvidia Still Worth Buying After a 1,240% Run in 5 Years?
To call Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) an impressive growth story would be a massive understatement, as the stock is up by more than 1,200% over the past five years alone. But in this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel makes the case that Nvidia could be cheap at the current price.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of March 20, 2026. The video was published on March 21, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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