NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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01.06.2026 13:03:00

Is Nvidia Still Worth Buying at a $5 Trillion Valuation?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the most highly valued company in the world, but that doesn't mean it's expensive. In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel explains why Nvidia's recent results make the stock look surprisingly attractive.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of May 29, 2026. The video was published on May 30, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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