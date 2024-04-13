13.04.2024 22:27:00

Is Nvidia Stock a Buy?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) became a hot stock last year when its shares soared 239% over the 12-month period. The company's chips became the go-to for artificial intelligence (AI) developers worldwide, leading Nvidia's earnings to skyrocket.In 2024, Nvidia's stock has continued to hit new heights, with its share price up 76% since the market closed out 2023. The tech giant remains on a promising growth trajectory, with its business likely to benefit from the tailwinds of AI and other tech sectors for years.Nvidia's meteoric rise has some analysts questioning how much room the company has left to run. However, its stock keeps defying expectations. Given the massive potential of AI and the chipmaker's dominating position in the market, I wouldn't bet against it over the long term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

