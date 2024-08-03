|
03.08.2024 11:15:00
Is Nvidia Stock a Buy?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has pulled off a historic rise over the last decade, with its share price up more than 25,000% since 2014. The company has taken the chip market by storm, almost singlehandedly building the consumer chip industry into what it is today.Nvidia was one of the first companies to begin selling graphics processing units (GPUs) directly to customers, who use these chips to build high-performance PCs for activities like gaming and video editing.The chipmaker's direct-to-consumer business remains lucrative, with its gaming segment up 18% year over year in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Nvidia's success in desktop GPUs has given it the brand power and financial resources to expand to multiple other sectors, including artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, healthcare, government, robotics, and self-driving vehicles.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
02.08.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich zum Ende des Freitagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 schwächelt (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ Composite am Freitagnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|Freitagshandel in New York: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ Composite mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)