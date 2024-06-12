|
12.06.2024 18:07:00
Is Nvidia Stock a Buy After the 10-for-1 Stock Split?
With shares up by an eyewatering 25,000% over the last 10 years, it's no surprise that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) relies on stock splits to keep its equity price manageable for smaller investors who may not have access to fractional shares. The most recent of these went into effect on June 7 and gave investors 10 shares of Nvidia for each one they previously owned -- bringing its stock price to around $126 at the time of writing.The stock split did nothing to change Nvidia's $3 trillion market cap, which represents the value of all its shares combined. However, some market participants are hopeful that the lower share price could make Nvidia's equity more liquid and help it maintain its explosive bull run. Let's dig deeper to decide if this technology giant is still a buy. If the generative artificial intelligence (AI) industry can be likened to the California gold rush, Nvidia would be selling the picks and shovels every miner needs to dig for gold. The company's industry-leading graphics processing units (GPUs) are crucial for running and training complex AI algorithms. And this has led to explosive growth and margins.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
