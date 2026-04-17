NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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17.04.2026 03:05:00
Is Nvidia Stock a Buy as the Agentic AI Era Begins?
Valuing an explosive tech enterprise is tricky -- especially when the underlying industry is transforming. For a powerhouse like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), looking at past performance barely scratches the surface. Instead of relying on backward-looking valuation multiples, we need to examine how the stock is priced relative to the direction of the underlying operations.And it doesn't take much of a look to realize Nvidia's business is benefiting from explosive growth -- growth that could help justify the stock's high valuation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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