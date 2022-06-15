|
15.06.2022 13:05:00
Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has shown some signs of life on the market over the past couple of weeks following a terrible time so far in 2022, and the company's resurgence can be attributed to its fiscal 2023 first-quarter results that were released on May 23.The graphics specialist had reported terrific growth thanks to the strength of its data center and video gaming businesses last quarter. What's more, Nvidia's guidance indicates that its impressive growth is here to stay despite the challenges it is going to face in the near term thanks to macroeconomic headwinds.So, should investors now start buying Nvidia as shares of the chipmaker are still down more than 42% so far this year? Let's find out.Continue reading
