|
13.10.2022 18:37:00
Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took a big beating on the stock market on Friday last week, falling over 8% after rival chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) released its preliminary revenue for the third quarter of 2022.AMD's third-quarter revenue estimate missed the company's original forecast of $6.7 billion issued in August by a wide margin. The announcement sent alarm bells ringing in the semiconductor space, and Nvidia stock bore the brunt of it. The stock is down 60% in 2022 after its latest pullback, and trades at the lower end of its 52-week range.There's no doubt that Nvidia stock could head south as a combination of weak PC (personal computer) demand and restrictions on sales of data center chips to China by the U.S. could wreck its financial performance in the near term. But should savvy investors take advantage of the decline in Nvidia stock and buy it so that they can benefit from the company's long-term growth drivers? Let's find out.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|121,62
|-0,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositive Vorgaben von der Wall Street: ATX-Anleger in Kauflaune -- DAX fährt Gewinne ein -- Asiatische Börsen schließen deutlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sorgen die US-Vorgaben für Kauflaune. Auch der DAX zeigt sich mit Gewinnen. Die Börsen in Fernost legten am letzten Handelstag einer turbulenten Woche kräftig zu.