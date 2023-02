Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Remember when Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was a play on the gaming industry? Data centers? Crypto? Well, now the latest watchwords for the chipmaker are "artificial intelligence."Nvidia mentioned AI more than 70 times on its fourth-quarter earnings conference call with analysts, a big jump from the 50 or so mentions on the third-quarter call, and nearly three times as often as the phrase was spoken during the second-quarter call.Meanwhile, crypto is no longer spoken about, and data centers and gaming got 18 and six mentions, respectively. The future of Nvidia seems to be all about artificial intelligence, and the market loves it. Although its Q4 featured a 21% year-over-year drop in revenue and a 58% plunge in operating profits, the stock took off the day after the report was delivered, rising 14%.Continue reading