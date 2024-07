Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

Rockstar artificial-intelligence (AI) stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) likely has many investors tied in knots right now. Those who have thus far avoided shares of the company, which makes computer chips critical in AI's development, have missed out on 200% returns over the past year alone. Now, shares have fallen a bit from their highs, which may leave investors wondering if the run is over or if this is just a pause before the stock's next leg higher.Unfortunately, nobody can tell you the answer. However, this Fool has done the due diligence to prepare you for what might happen. Is Nvidia a stock to buy now? Here is what you need to know.The investment thesis for Nvidia is straightforward. Technology companies building massive data centers to run powerful artificial intelligence (AI) models are choosing Nvidia's chips -- so much so that experts estimate Nvidia's market share for AI chips is as high as 90%. Nvidia has won this war with a quality product and proprietary software that helps developers easily configure the chips for AI applications.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool