14.10.2022 16:30:00
Is Nvidia Stock Cheap Enough to Buy?
In this video, I will be talking about the state of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and whether investors should jump in now that the stock is down 60% year to date. Recently, semiconductor stocks took a hit because of the new U.S. restrictions on selling to China, and Nvidia announced that it could lose $400 million in sales. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.Continue reading
