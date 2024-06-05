|
05.06.2024 14:35:00
Is Nvidia Stock Going to $1,275? This Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.
Investors' excitement keeps growing over the prospects for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) since the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) chips announced plans for its Blackwell Ultra version, which will hit the market in 2025. While the Blackwell chip just went into production, the company is already highlighting what's coming after that.At a Taiwan trade show over the weekend, CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the next-generation AI chip due in 2026. The Rubin chip platform will include new graphics processing units (GPUs) as well as a new central processing unit (CPU).The company is expanding its range of AI products, and that has one Wall Street analyst boosting his firm's target price for Nvidia stock even higher. Mizuho's Vijay Rakesh now thinks the stock is worth $1,275 per share, a boost from his prior $1,180 estimate. And it comes after Nvidia shares pushed 31% higher over just the last month, reaching about $1,164. Rakesh's estimate implies a 9.5% increase over the next 12 months from the current price.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
