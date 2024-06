Is Nvidia Stock Going to $1,500? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

There's no denying the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the tech world since early last year, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been among the primary beneficiaries. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) supply the computational horsepower that underpins AI, pushing the stock to greater heights, resulting in a high-profile stock split.In a keynote address this past weekend ahead of the Computex trade show in Taiwan, CEO Jensen Huang laid out Nvidia 's game plan for the next couple of years, which made one Wall Street analyst even more bullish.Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya called Nvidia a "top pick," reiterating his buy rating on the stock and raising his price target to $1,500. That represents potential gains for investors of 37% over the coming year compared to the stock's closing price on Friday.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel