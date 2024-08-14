|
Is Nvidia Stock Going to $120? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.
It's been a wild couple of weeks for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) chip leader have moved by 5% in seemingly every session as investors struggle to value the dominant data center GPU maker.Nvidia shares soared since the start of 2023 as its hardware is fueling the generative AI boom. Now there are legitimate questions about the economy's strength, the potential influence of AI, and how quickly Nvidia can grow.Consequently, the stock has fallen 23% since the Nasdaq Composite peaked a month ago. However, one analyst sees the sell-off as a buying opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
