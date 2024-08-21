|
21.08.2024 21:24:00
Is Nvidia Stock Going to $145? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors have been on a wild ride this year. The artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker soared as much as 174% in 2024, as excitement about the rapid adoption of generative AI has captivated Wall Street and Main Street alike. With those gains, however, has come extreme volatility, as the value of this emerging opportunity remains uncertain.In recent weeks, the stock reversed course, plunging as much as 25%. Fears about the state of the economy have called into question the staying power of AI and how much further Nvidia can grow from here. The stock has regained much of those losses, but the questions remain.One analyst believes Wall Street is setting its sights too low.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
21.08.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.24
|Neue KI-Chips von NVIDIA - Konkurrenzdruck auf Intel und Apple wächst (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: So steht der NASDAQ Composite nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.24
|Börse New York: Das macht der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 liegt nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Mittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt am Mittwochmittag zu (finanzen.at)