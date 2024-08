Is Nvidia Stock Going to $150? Here's Why 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

Markets started the week with investors all around the globe running for cover. In any sell-off, some of the hardest-hit stocks are growth stocks that had run up the most. That includes advanced chip maker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).Even with the market bouncing back some this week, the high-flying stock is now down about 25% from its record closing price in mid-June. But one Wall Street analyst thinks the plunge in Nvidia shares creates a great opportunity for investors.Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer just released his latest research note saying investors could gain about 50% from Nvidia stock if he's right about the stock reaching $150 per share.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool