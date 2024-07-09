|
09.07.2024 15:05:00
Is Nvidia Stock Going to $150 in the Wake of Its High-Profile 10-for-1 Stock Split? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So
The paradigm shift represented by artificial intelligence (AI) is having a pronounced effect on the tech landscape, and nowhere is that more apparent than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The company provides the chips with the computational horsepower to power AI, driving its financial results and stock price into the stratosphere. Nvidia stock is up more than 200% over the past year, resulting in a 10-for-1 stock split, which was completed just last month.Despite the stock's impressive run, Wall Street is reviewing its pricing models, and one analyst believes Nvidia still has plenty of upside ahead.UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri reiterated his buy rating on Nvidia stock and increased his price to $150. That represents potential upside for investors of 19%, compared to the stock's closing price on Friday. The analyst believes that Nvidia's recent focus on rack-scale servers is underappreciated and could spark additional gains for the chipmaker.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
16:02
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 beginnt Dienstagshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16:02
|Dienstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100-Anleger greifen zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.24
|Volatile NVIDIA-Aktie: Droht NVIDIA ein Crash wie einst Cisco oder Intel während der Dotcom-Blase? (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.24
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite verbucht zum Handelsende Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.24
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.24
|Montagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 steigt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite-Börsianer greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Montagnachmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)