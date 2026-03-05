Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
|
05.03.2026 10:15:00
Is Nvidia Stock Going to $300 in 2026?
I know this sounds hard to believe, but Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock actually traded for less than $15 just three years ago. That fact is surprising because, today, the stock has a significantly higher price tag. This company, the leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market, has been among the key players driving S&P 500 gains in recent quarters. In fact, over the past three years, the stock has wowed investors, soaring more than 1,100% to about $180.The reason for Nvidia's success is clear. Its position in the AI chip market has led to explosive earnings growth quarter after quarter. In the latest one, Nvidia delivered record-high revenue at $68 billion. That's a 73% year-over-year increase. Considering this momentum, it's fair to ask the following question: Is Nvidia stock going to $300 in 2026? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

