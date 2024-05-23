23.05.2024 18:04:52

Is Nvidia Stock Still a Buy After It Just Popped Again?

Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) latest earnings report was arguably the most highly anticipated of this earnings season. And the company didn't disappoint the lofty expectations. Revenue soared 262% compared to the prior-year period, with the data center segment once again leading the way.Sales of $26 billion in the fiscal 2025 first quarter (ended April 28) marked the fourth straight period in which the company beat its own revenue guidance by at least $2 billion. And Nvidia sees sales growing to about $28 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.Not surprisingly, the stock has also jumped in a big way. Nvidia shares are up by more than 90% year to date and have more than tripled in the last 12 months. But that doesn't mean it's too late for investors to buy the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

ATX & DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag mit Verlusten. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenende abwärts.

