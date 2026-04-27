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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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27.04.2026 04:47:00
Is Nvidia Stock Still a Buy After Returning to All-Time Highs?
A few weeks back, I was pounding the table about how good a value Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was. However, the stock has been rising and is now within a few percentage points of hitting a new all-time high. That's a far cry from the 20% below its all-time high where it was at the start of April. The question now is obvious: Is Nvidia still a buy after returning to all-time highs? I think the answer is pretty clear -- and is a resounding yes.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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