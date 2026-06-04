NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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04.06.2026 21:09:00
Is Nvidia Stock Too Cheap to Ignore?
It may surprise some investors to see Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) described as "too cheap to ignore." The artificial intelligence (AI) chip giant is up by around 1,800% from its bear market low in fall 2022, and as the world is in the midst of a massive AI infrastructure build-out, the stock may appear invincible.Nonetheless, the state of Nvidia's stock probably still leaves investors with one pressing question: Does its "low" valuation mean they should buy the chip stock, or do the gains it has already made imply investors should prepare for slower stock price appreciation from here?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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