NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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09.07.2026 17:37:00
Is Nvidia Stock Too Cheap to Ignore Right Now?
The artificial intelligence (AI) bellwether has had its bell rung lately. Is the ding a dinner bell for opportunistic investors? Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may have kicked off the AI revolution a couple of years ago, but the market has been rotating out of the global leader lately.Nvidia stock has fallen 14% since hitting an all-time high in May. Despite inching higher through the first three trading days of this week, the shares are lower over the past month. It's a stunning contrast to the overall market, which is clawing toward fresh highs.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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