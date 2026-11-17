NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
17.11.2026 14:36:02
Is Nvidia Stock's Trading at 10x Forward Earnings the Bargain of the Century or Dead Money Hiding in Plain Sight?
If you weren't sure how valuable Jensen Huang was to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), then simply look at the stock over the past month. Nvidia's stock has fallen nearly 30% in the past month (as of the morning of Nov. 16). Huang admitted marital infidelity in a letter to the company on Nov. 8, and his resignation was announced Nov. 12.
This is an enormous move for a stock with a market cap of nearly $3.9 trillion, even after the decline. Huang co-founded Nvidia 33 years ago, and the company now reportedly controls 90% of the general-purpose graphics processing unit (GPU) market, which powers the technology many believe will completely transform the world as we know it.
Nvidia stock currently trades at roughly 10 times its projected fiscal year 2028 earnings (fiscal 2028 ends in January 2029). Is the stock the bargain of the century or dead money hiding in plain sight?
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
17.11.26
|Nvidia will Jensen Huang nicht als Chef zurückholen (Spiegel Online)
|
17.11.26
|Nvidia: Keine Pläne für Rückkehr Huangs an die Spitze (dpa-AFX)
|
17.11.26
|Nvidia insists Huang will not return as CEO as it reports strong sales (Financial Times)
|
17.11.26
|ROUNDUP: Nvidia verdoppelt erneut Umsatz und Gewinn (dpa-AFX)
|
17.11.26
|Nvidia verdoppelt erneut Umsatz und Gewinn - Aktie legt zu (dpa-AFX)
|
17.11.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones schließt mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite sackt schlussendlich ab (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|16.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|140,84
|-0,76%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA-Zahlen als wichtiger Termin: ATX und DAX beenden Handel deutlich leichter -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
An der heimischen sowie an der deutschen Börsen wurden am Dienstag kräftige Verluste eingefahren. An der Wall Street dominierten die Bären. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Dienstag nach unten.