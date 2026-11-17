If you weren't sure how valuable Jensen Huang was to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), then simply look at the stock over the past month. Nvidia's stock has fallen nearly 30% in the past month (as of the morning of Nov. 16). Huang admitted marital infidelity in a letter to the company on Nov. 8, and his resignation was announced Nov. 12.

This is an enormous move for a stock with a market cap of nearly $3.9 trillion, even after the decline. Huang co-founded Nvidia 33 years ago, and the company now reportedly controls 90% of the general-purpose graphics processing unit (GPU) market, which powers the technology many believe will completely transform the world as we know it.

Nvidia stock currently trades at roughly 10 times its projected fiscal year 2028 earnings (fiscal 2028 ends in January 2029). Is the stock the bargain of the century or dead money hiding in plain sight?

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