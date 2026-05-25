NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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26.05.2026 01:30:00
Is Nvidia the Most Underrated Dividend Growth Stock to Own?
When you think of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), dividends probably aren't one of the things that come to mind. But given just how much the company generates in earnings and how much room it has to grow its dividend, that could change in the future. Apple and Microsoft are two top tech companies that have been paying and increasing their payouts for years. Nvidia, with some deep pockets and terrific growth prospects, may be an even more intriguing option in the future. Recently, it announced a massive increase to its dividend. Could this be a sign that it's becoming more serious about its dividend, and could that make the stock a more appealing option for income investors?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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