|
27.03.2023 16:06:41
Is Nvidia the Ultimate Sales Machine?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has announced some strong partnerships with cloud service providers to create DGX Cloud, giving enterprises the power of supercomputers from a browser. Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 23, 2023. The video was published on March 24, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!