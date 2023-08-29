|
29.08.2023 12:45:00
Is Nvidia Undervalued or Overvalued?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shareholders might have had a confusing week last week. On the one hand, the company reported second-quarter earnings that smashed analyst expectations, along with forward guidance for 18.5% quarter-over-quarter growth. That annualizes to 74% growth. Yet after an initial after-hours spike, investors actually sold the stock off following the report.With Nvidia's stock running so much higher this year -- the stock has more than tripled, after all -- it appears Nvidia's stock may have priced in a lot of the good news already.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
