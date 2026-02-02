NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
02.02.2026 23:00:00
Is Nvidia Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?
The ultimate goal for many investors is to become a millionaire from a single investment. There are several examples of stocks doing this, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of them. If you invested $10,000 in Nvidia stock a decade ago, that original investment is now worth nearly $2.6 million. Now, to actually experience those returns, you would have had to never sell and hold on through many gut-wrenching downturns. But that's in the past; what can Nvidia stock do for you today?Nvidia won't be able to repeat its performance. At a $4.5 trillion market cap, if Nvidia delivers 100x returns (the amount required to turn $10,000 into $1 million), it would be a $450 trillion company. Estimates vary, but the global valuation of the entire stock market is about $140 trillion. So, Nvidia won't be able to make you a millionaire on a single investment.However, Nvidia can provide something invaluable in your pursuit to become a millionaire: market-beating returns. Outperforming the market by a few percentage points is key to becoming a millionaire, and Nvidia can help you do just that.
