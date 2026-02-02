NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.02.2026 23:00:00

Is Nvidia Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?

The ultimate goal for many investors is to become a millionaire from a single investment. There are several examples of stocks doing this, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of them. If you invested $10,000 in Nvidia stock a decade ago, that original investment is now worth nearly $2.6 million. Now, to actually experience those returns, you would have had to never sell and hold on through many gut-wrenching downturns. But that's in the past; what can Nvidia stock do for you today?Nvidia won't be able to repeat its performance. At a $4.5 trillion market cap, if Nvidia delivers 100x returns (the amount required to turn $10,000 into $1 million), it would be a $450 trillion company. Estimates vary, but the global valuation of the entire stock market is about $140 trillion. So, Nvidia won't be able to make you a millionaire on a single investment.However, Nvidia can provide something invaluable in your pursuit to become a millionaire: market-beating returns. Outperforming the market by a few percentage points is key to becoming a millionaire, and Nvidia can help you do just that.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten