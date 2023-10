Is Nvidia's Great Bull Run of 2023 Finally Over Following ASML's Forecast?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) is a bellwether of the semiconductor industry because the Dutch company's manufacturing equipment is deployed by leading foundries and chipmakers across the globe to make the semiconductors that are then used in multiple industries.It is estimated that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (popularly known as TSMC), Intel, and Samsung are its three largest customers, accounting for over 80% of its top line. So when ASML said that its "customers continue to be uncertain about the shape of the demand recovery in the industry," it was not surprising to see its semiconductor industry peers, including Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), head lower on the news.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel