|
18.05.2022 12:30:00
Is Ocugen Finally on the Way to Vaccine Revenue?
Last year, Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares soared more than 700% over just a few days. Why? The company signed an agreement to co-commercialize Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. The companies later added rights in Canada to the agreement too. Bharat's product -- Covaxin -- already had gained emergency authorization in its home country of India.The road hasn't been smooth for Ocugen though. U.S. regulators requested more data from the company -- requiring a new trial. And they advised Ocugen to aim for traditional approval rather than an emergency authorization. This adds to the timeline to market. Canada still hasn't authorized Covaxin either. But there may be a bright spot ahead. Ocugen and Bharat amended their agreement to expand Ocugen's co-commercialization rights to Mexico -- a place where Covaxin already has won authorization. After a year of uncertainty, is Ocugen finally on its way to vaccine revenue?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ocugen Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
12:30
|Is Ocugen Finally on the Way to Vaccine Revenue? (MotleyFool)
|
13.05.22
|Where Will Ocugen Be in 1 Year? (MotleyFool)
|
06.05.22
|Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
28.04.22
|Is It Too Late to Buy Ocugen Stock? (MotleyFool)
|
28.04.22
|The FDA Just Sent Ocugen a Warning. Should Investors Care? (MotleyFool)
|
19.04.22