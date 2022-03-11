|
11.03.2022 17:23:00
Is Ocugen Stock Heading for $0 After the FDA's Recent Decision?
Biotech company Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) doesn't have any products that are generating revenue today. Much of the bullishness behind the stock has surrounded the COVID-19 vaccine it is co-developing with India-based Bharat Biotech.With commercialization rights for the Canadian and U.S. markets, Ocugen has the potential to share in the profits if the vaccine obtains approval in either of those two countries. However, a recent decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) crushed a lot of that optimism and could pave the way for more of a decline for a stock that's already been in freefall over the past year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
