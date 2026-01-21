Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
|
21.01.2026 02:49:00
Is Oklo Stock a Buy in 2026 After Its Nuclear Deal With Meta?
When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, most growth investors flock to the "Magnificent Seven" by default. Megacaps including Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) have received the lion's share of attention from investors throughout the AI revolution.But over the last year or so, AI has extended its reach beyond the technology industry. In particular, nuclear energy stocks have witnessed a high degree of enthusiasm.Over the 12 months, shares of modular reactor designer Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) have skyrocketed by 264%. Earlier this month, the company announced a milestone deal with Meta -- fueling Oklo's rally even further to kick-start the new year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oklo
|
10.11.25
|Ausblick: Oklo legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.25
|Inside Oklo: the $20bn nuclear start-up still waiting to power up (Financial Times)
|
10.08.25