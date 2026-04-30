Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
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30.04.2026 18:45:00
Is Oklo Stock a Buy Now?
Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) sits at the intersection of two powerful trends in energy and technology. Electricity demands from artificial intelligence (AI) data centers are surging, threatening to strain an aging grid, while climate goals have revitalized interest in nuclear power after decades of stagnation.Oklo, however, only became a publicly traded company in May 2024. It has no revenue, no operating reactors, and no commercial license to sell power. Indeed, Oklo today is the type of hyped-up stock that, if it walked into a potluck, half the room would be awed by its potential, half would call it the future, and only the cynics in the corner would ask why it didn't bring anything to eat or drink.That doesn't mean Oklo won't grow into its $11 billion market capitalization. But with the stock already trading at a premium, investors should be willing to play the cynic for a moment and ask: Is Oklo worth buying at today's price?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Oklo
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16.03.26
|Ausblick: Oklo stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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10.11.25
|Ausblick: Oklo legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)