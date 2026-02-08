Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
|
08.02.2026 20:20:00
Is Oklo Stock (OKLO) a Buy Now?
Nuclear start-up Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) was one of the explosive stock market success stories of 2025 (though I probably shouldn't use the word "explosive" when talking about a company that makes nuclear reactors). Shares hit an all-time high in October shortly after Oklo broke ground on its first-ever Aurora Powerhouse small modular reactor (SMR) facility.Since then, though, the market hasn't been kind to the company (or to nuclear start-ups in general). Oklo's share price has tumbled more than 60% from its October highs:Is this a sign of more bad news to come? Or at this price, is Oklo a buy now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
