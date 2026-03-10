Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
|
10.03.2026 14:15:00
Is Oklo Stock Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?
Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is one of several companies seeking to change how nuclear power is generated. One of the biggest benefits of Oklo's technology is that its reactors are designed to use recycled nuclear fuel. The U.S. government is interested in the technology, and Oklo already has a power supply deal with Meta (NASDAQ: META) for a reactor project that is still in development. But should you buy Oklo, thinking it will turn you into a millionaire?The graph below has two sides. In the first part, the stock is steadily rising, reaching a peak gain of around 470%. The second part is a steady decline, leaving the stock with a gain of around 100% over the full period. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
