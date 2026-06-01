Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
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01.06.2026 11:16:00
Is Oklo Stock Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?
For some investors, start-up Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) has already been a millionaire maker. The nuclear energy stock has more than quadrupled since coming to the market two years ago. Indeed, at one point in 2025, Oklo stock had risen more than 700% year to date, enough to turn a six-figure investment into $1 million or more.Since hitting an all-time high in mid-October of last year, Oklo has had more sobering market days. Its valuation had gotten absurdly high -- its market cap pushed above $30 billion with no revenue -- and anxiety around its future has brought the share price down to sub-$70 a pop.That's still a lot for a company that doesn't have regulatory approval to operate its reactor commercially. Yet, the sell-off will likely make investors wonder whether Oklo's best days are still ahead or if its millionaire-making magic has vanished.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Oklo
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11.05.26
|Ausblick: Oklo öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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16.03.26
|Ausblick: Oklo stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)