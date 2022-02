Is Omega Healthcare a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge and negative impact on senior living properties. For a time in 2021, it looked like things were improving for nursing home-focused Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI). But its fourth-quarter earnings release suggests that the upturn stalled out. Is this real estate investment trust (REIT) a buy, or would income investors be better off waiting for more recovery before jumping aboard?In Omega Healthcare's second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call, management noted that it needs occupancy to be north of 80% "in order to meaningfully mitigate the cash flow reductions from a pandemic." The healthcare REIT's occupancy started 2021 at 72.3% and ended the year at 75.8%. So throughout 2021 the trend was moving, albeit slowly, in the right direction.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading