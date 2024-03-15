|
15.03.2024 13:31:00
Is On Holding Stock a Buy?
Down 8% at the time of writing, On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) was in the news this week after reporting its full year and Q4 results for 2023. After incredible sales momentum through the last few years, On's Q4 report failed to impress investors, as the stock was down more than 14% at one point post-earnings. The question now becomes, does the lower pricing make On a buy?The running shoe company had been making waves for not just growth, but also for being profitable early in the game. The fourth quarter bucked that trend a bit, with a reported loss of $30.3 million, or $0.09 per share. Revenues of $504.7 million also came in below many estimates, contributing to the stock pulling back.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
