Is Oracle a Top Cloud Stock for 2024?

Old enterprise software provider Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) isn't a growth stock anymore. Ever since the dot-com era bust, the company has been downright pedestrian.However, Oracle 's earnings growth is another story. It's further proof that even many decades into their existence, top software companies can show off the merits of an "infinitely scalable" business model -- one in which a software product can be built once and sold over and over again to generate incredibly high profit margins.These days, Oracle has been layering cloud infrastructure (or OCI from here on out) into its product suite, made famous in the autumn of 2022 with a first-of-its-kind deal with Nvidia for AI training hardware. A follow-up deal in spring 2023 was struck for OCI first-access to Nvidia's DGX Cloud AI training service.