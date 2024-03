Is Oracle an AI Stock to Buy Now?

Software giant Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), best known for its widely used database and enterprise applications, was a late arrival to the cloud infrastructure market.Compared to market leaders Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Alphabet's Google Cloud, Oracle is still barely worth mentioning. The company generated $1.8 billion in cloud infrastructure revenue in the quarter ending on Feb. 29, less than one-fifth of what third-place Google Cloud produced in its latest quarter.While Oracle remains far behind today, surging demand for computing capacity aimed at artificial intelligence workloads could shift the balance of power. Oracle 's cloud infrastructure business is growing rapidly, with revenue soaring 49% year over year in the latest quarter, driven in part by overwhelming demand for AI.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel