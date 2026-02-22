Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
22.02.2026 01:00:00
Is Palantir a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?
The sell-off in the software space has been brutal this year. In fact, few software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks have been spared, not even Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR), which had been one of the hottest stocks over the past three years.With Palantir stock down about 20% on the year, as of this writing, the question is whether Palantir is a buy, sell, or hold moving forward.Palantir has become an integral part of the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape, as its platform helps make large language models (LLMs) more useful for business applications. Its platform essentially acts as an AI orchestration layer, gathering data from a variety of sources and then organizing it into an ontology that it links to real-world assets and processes. This significantly reduces AI hallucinations and allows third-party LLMs to solve mission-critical problems using a clean set of structured data.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
