22.02.2022 14:45:00
Is Palantir a Good Investment for 2022?
Earnings season is here in full force, but continued sell-offs in the stock market have some investors doubting their portfolios and scratching their heads. Big data analytics company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) reported strong earnings this week, yet the stock is down a whopping 16% over the last five trading days.In this article, we are going to dig into Palantir's fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results, and benchmark some of the company's key performance indicators against its peers. Although not everything in Palantir's earnings release warranted celebration, the company is making great strides in several areas of the business. As the company hovers near all-time lows, investors with a long-term mindset may be interested in taking a look at Palantir before its next run-up. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
