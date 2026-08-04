Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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04.08.2026 16:15:00

Is Palantir Still a Buy After Proving the Bulls Right? Here's My Honest Take

In this video, I will cover Palantir's (NASDAQ: PLTR) latest earnings report and explain why I bought more shares heading into the results. Watch the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Aug. 3, 2026. The video was published on Aug. 4, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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