Is Palantir Stock a Buy?

Like many tech stocks last year, data analytics firm Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) saw its share price plunge amid macroeconomic conditions particularly painful to the tech sector, such as rising interest rates. Palantir stock plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.92 in December.But with inflation cooling off this year, tech stocks are enjoying a resurgence, Palantir among them. Adding to this are the company's own successes, such as finally achieving profitability after years of net losses.These factors propelled Palantir shares north of $16. So is it too late to buy Palantir stock? A look at how the company's currently doing can help to answer that question.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel