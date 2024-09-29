"Wir fahren nach Berlin. Sie auch? Wählen Sie die besten Zertifikate-Anbieter und gewinnen eine Reise in die Hauptstadt." Ihr Volker Meinel, BNP Paribas-w-
29.09.2024 13:05:00

Is Palantir Stock a Buy?

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been one of the market's hottest stocks this year, with its price more than doubling. However, it is also one of the more divisive names in the market, largely due to its valuation.Let's take a look at both the bull and bear cases with Palantir to help determine whether the stock is a buy at current levels.Palantir has established itself as one of the top data gathering and analytics companies in the world. The U.S. government has used the company's technology for such mission critical tasks as fighting terrorism and tracking the spread of COVID-19. As a result, the company's resume is undeniable.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

