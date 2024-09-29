|
29.09.2024 13:05:00
Is Palantir Stock a Buy?
Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been one of the market's hottest stocks this year, with its price more than doubling. However, it is also one of the more divisive names in the market, largely due to its valuation.Let's take a look at both the bull and bear cases with Palantir to help determine whether the stock is a buy at current levels.Palantir has established itself as one of the top data gathering and analytics companies in the world. The U.S. government has used the company's technology for such mission critical tasks as fighting terrorism and tracking the spread of COVID-19. As a result, the company's resume is undeniable.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantirmehr Nachrichten
|
26.09.24
|Palantir defies the doubters on Wall Street (Financial Times)
|
20.09.24
|Palantir ergattert neuen KI-Auftrag - Palantir-Aktie dennoch in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
10.09.24
|Hat die Palantir-Aktie nach der S&P 500-Aufnahme weiter Luft nach oben? (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Palantir im Plus: Aktienanalysten passen nach Quartalsbilanz Einschätzungen an (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.24
|Palantir-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Palantir steigert Umsatz (finanzen.at)
|
01.08.24
|Palantir-Aktie im Rampenlicht: Experten sehen großes Potenzial (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.24
|Palantir-Aktie verliert vor Bilanzvorlage: Analyst senkt Bewertung, hebt jedoch Kursziel an (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.24
|Palantir kann Umsatz und Ergebnis steigern: Palantir-Aktie trotzdem deutlich schwächer (finanzen.at)