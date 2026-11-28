Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) gained around $21 billion in market value in Friday's shortened session. Shares climbed about 5% to end at $172.17 on Nov. 27, the day Poland's defense ministry signed a deal to use the artificial intelligence (AI) software company's technology across its armed forces.

It's a notable win. Poland is a NATO member, and the contract covers its entire military. The ministry's own announcement didn't give a value or a length. But news reports put the deal at five years and around $300 million (1.2 billion zloty).

Yet that's around $60 million a year. Palantir expects $8.53 billion in revenue for 2026, so a year of the contract would be under 1% of that. And Friday's gain alone was around 70 times the deal's reported value.

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