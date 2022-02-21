|
21.02.2022 13:30:00
Is Palantir Stock a Buy Now?
Palantir's (NYSE: PLTR) stock plunged 16% to a 52-week low on Feb. 17 after the company posted its fourth-quarter results.The data analytics company's revenue rose 34% year over year to $433 million, beating analysts' expectations by $15 million. But its net loss widened from $148 million to $156 million on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, while its non-GAAP earnings of $0.02 per share missed the consensus forecast by two cents.Should investors buy some shares of this former high-flying stock -- which has declined nearly 70% since hitting a record high of $39 last January -- or should they avoid it? Let's dig deeper to find out.Continue reading
