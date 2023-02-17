|
17.02.2023 12:00:00
Is Palantir Stock a Buy Now?
High-growth tech companies are typically unprofitable, because they are trying to capture as much market share as possible. Therefore, a crucial part of investing in these companies is understanding the path to profitability, although some companies may never reach that point.One name recently crossed that threshold: Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). In the fourth quarter, Palantir squeaked out earnings per share of $0.01 on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis.Palantir will likely attract some investors with its newfound profitability. So is it too late to buy the stock, or can investors still get in at a reasonable price?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
