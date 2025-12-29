Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
29.12.2025 17:03:00
Is Palantir Stock a Buy Now?
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of the hottest artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in each of the past two years. After skyrocketing by 340% in 2024, the stock is up roughly 150% in 2025 with less than a week left in the year.That type of performance is remarkable, but can the stock once again outperform in 2026? Palantir cut its teeth as a defense contractor for the U.S. government. After 9/11, some of the founders of PayPal believed that by using technologies similar to the fintech company's fraud-detection software, they could create a platform that could help intelligence agencies catch terrorists. Its first successful offering was Gotham, which could gather and analyze data from a wide array of sources, and help spot anomalies and detect potential threats. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
