|
03.09.2023 12:56:00
Is Palantir Stock an Undervalued Gem?
Big data and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is somewhat of an enigma. Despite selling its software to some of the largest enterprises in the world, including several U.S. government agencies, the company has been at the center of several different movements.A couple of years ago, Palantir briefly became a meme stock thanks to a loyal social media following as well as strong support from Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood. More recently, the company was the focus of a report published in June suggesting people short the stock, yet it was hailed as the "Messi of AI" (a reference to the Argentinian soccer star who is considered one of the best to play the game) by tech analyst Dan Ives not long thereafter. Given the stock's 136% run-up year to date, Investors are likely assessing whether they should take some gains or add to their position.I've written extensively about Palantir, its AI capabilities, and my long-term thesis for the stock. But instead of reviewing the company's financials and outlook, I am going to focus solely on valuation in this one.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantirmehr Nachrichten
|
08.08.23
|Palantir mit soliden Zahlen: Palantir-Aktie dennoch mit herben Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.23
|Ausblick: Palantir zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
31.07.23
|Palantir-Aktie springt an: Palantir profitiert von Wedbush-Einschätzung (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.23
|Palantir Technologies Unusual Options Activity For July 18 (Benzinga)
|
18.07.23
|What's Going On With Palantir Stock? (Benzinga)
|
18.07.23
|Where Will Palantir Technologies Be in 3 Years? (MotleyFool)
|
18.07.23
|1 Crucial Factor Intelligent Investors Know About Palantir Stock (MotleyFool)
|
18.07.23
|Disney, AT&T, Tesla, Verizon, Palantir: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today (Benzinga)