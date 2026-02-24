Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
24.02.2026 21:45:00
Is Palantir Stock Overvalued or Dirt Cheap? The Answer Might Blow Your Mind.
One of the most polarizing stocks that's emerged out of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is data analytics darling Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). If you invested just a modest sum of $1,000 in Palantir on the same day that OpenAI commercially launched ChatGPT, you'd have nearly $17,400 today.To say returns of this magnitude are abnormal would be an understatement. Palantir has ushered in a new wave of AI millionaires over the last three years. And in doing so, many who were late to the party are now parroting the same bearish talking point: Palantir is overvalued. But is that really the case?Let's dive into a couple of different ways to measure Palantir's valuation. From there, investors should come away with some interesting observations as they consider doubling down, selling, or finally initiating a position in the data-mining juggernaut.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
